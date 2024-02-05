Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires 68,600 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Unum Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Unum Group worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 130,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.94.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

