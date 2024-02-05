Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 2.4 %
IJS traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.49. 60,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,895. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.06.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
