Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

IJS traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.49. 60,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,895. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.