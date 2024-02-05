Barometer Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares during the quarter. Imperial Oil comprises 3.9% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $11,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,297,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,924,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,025,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.07. 84,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

