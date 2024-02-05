Barometer Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of GDXJ traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,726. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

