Barometer Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for about 2.5% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.91. 59,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,523. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.5637 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 54.48%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

