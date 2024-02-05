Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $6.59 Million Holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. ATS comprises 2.3% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of ATS worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,733,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,096,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,087,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,617,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,684,000 after acquiring an additional 446,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,292,000 after acquiring an additional 146,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATS traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,999. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. ATS Co. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.31.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). ATS had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $548.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.52 million. Analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ATS in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

