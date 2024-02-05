Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New $767,000 Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 399,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 36,272 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 90,893 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 53,068 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS CALF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.55. 2,924,679 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

