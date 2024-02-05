Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned 0.56% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average is $91.40. The company has a market cap of $164.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $103.06.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

