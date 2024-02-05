Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC stock traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.45. 108,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $235.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,885.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,885.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

