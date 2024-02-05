Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,800 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCG. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1,771.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 544,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 515,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,003,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 330,571 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 220,897 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,089,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,465,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:FCG traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $22.47. 108,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,791. The company has a market capitalization of $485.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

