Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 491.67 ($6.25).
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 571 ($7.26) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Barratt Developments Trading Up 0.1 %
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
