Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 491.67 ($6.25).

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 571 ($7.26) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Barratt Developments Trading Up 0.1 %

About Barratt Developments

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 529.80 ($6.74) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 541.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 478.28. The company has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,000.38, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 384.15 ($4.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 582.60 ($7.41).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

