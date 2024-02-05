BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $58.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
BCE Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of BCE stock opened at $39.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.59. BCE has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
