Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Down 6% on Insider Selling

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) shares were down 6% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 107,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,187,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

Specifically, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.92.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

