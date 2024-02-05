Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,344,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 610,625 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $606,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,369,459,000 after acquiring an additional 76,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,192,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,342,503,000 after acquiring an additional 512,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,490,000 after acquiring an additional 113,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,034,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,043,045,000 after purchasing an additional 395,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.13. 268,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,570. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.68. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

