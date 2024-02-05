BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) versus NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Head to Head Contrast

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) and NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BeiGene and NeuroSense Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene $1.42 billion 9.55 -$2.00 billion ($9.26) -15.32 NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.34 million ($0.94) -1.31

NeuroSense Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeiGene. BeiGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroSense Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene -43.53% -23.83% -16.27% NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A -678.59% -174.61%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares BeiGene and NeuroSense Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BeiGene has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroSense Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BeiGene and NeuroSense Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene 0 2 8 0 2.80 NeuroSense Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

BeiGene currently has a consensus price target of $272.90, suggesting a potential upside of 91.50%. Given BeiGene’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BeiGene is more favorable than NeuroSense Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of BeiGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of BeiGene shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The company is also developing Zanubrutinib to treat B-cell malignancies; Tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody to treat solid and hematological cancers; Ociperlimab for treating solid tumors, cervical cancer, and NSCLC; Surzebiclimab, BGB-A445, BGB-15025, Lifirafenib, BGB-24714, and BGB-B167 to treat solid tumors; BGB-10188 for treating solid tumors, B-cell lymphoid malignancies, and B-cell malignancies; BGB-11417 to treat R/R chronic lymphocytic leukemia/ small lymphocytic lymphoma, R/R mantle cell lymphoma, Mature B-cell malignancies, Myeloid malignancies, and R/R multiple myeloma; BGB-16673 for B-cell malignancies; and BGB-23339 for Inflammation and immunology. The company has collaborations with Shoreline Biosciences, Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol Myers Squibb company, Shandong Luye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nanjing Leads Biolabs, Inc., EUSA Pharma, Assembly Biosciences, Inc., Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd., Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., Chime Biologics Limited, and Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. BeiGene, Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company's preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.