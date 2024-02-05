Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $697,110.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.68. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $12.58.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
