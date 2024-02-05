Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $697,110.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.68. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

