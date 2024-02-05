Benchmark Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $172.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

