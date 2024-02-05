Better Money Decisions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,001.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XJH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,225 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

