Better Money Decisions LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 56,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,405. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

