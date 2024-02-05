Better Money Decisions LLC Sells 307 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Better Money Decisions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. iShares USD Green Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 434.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,796. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.18 and a 12 month high of $48.07.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

