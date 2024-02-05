Better Money Decisions LLC Sells 5,616 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Better Money Decisions LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.07. The stock had a trading volume of 559,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,494. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.