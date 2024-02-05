Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Lifted by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Biogen worth $92,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,582,000 after acquiring an additional 80,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.35. The stock had a trading volume of 148,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,940. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.53. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

