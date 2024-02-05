Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Down 8.2%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 433,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,757,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
