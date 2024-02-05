Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Down 8.2%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 433,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,757,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

