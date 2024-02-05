BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $521.00

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 521 ($6.62) and last traded at GBX 523 ($6.65), with a volume of 203476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 536 ($6.81).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 554 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 567.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of £996.05 million, a PE ratio of 765.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles W. Goodyear acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.97) per share, with a total value of £109,600 ($139,333.84). In related news, insider Charles W. Goodyear acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.97) per share, with a total value of £109,600 ($139,333.84). Also, insider Charles W. Goodyear bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 589 ($7.49) per share, for a total transaction of £29,450 ($37,439.61). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,487 shares of company stock valued at $16,363,876. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

