Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises about 1.3% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 676,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 239.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 546,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.96. The company had a trading volume of 316,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,050. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

