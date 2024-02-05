Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.4 %

MS stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.02. 2,776,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,318,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,562,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,562,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,842.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,265. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

