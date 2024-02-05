Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $781,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,313 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.36. 3,902,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,579,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,963 shares of company stock worth $6,154,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.