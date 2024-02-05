BMO Capital Markets Raises Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$49.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BDGI. Cormark raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$45.40.

BDGI stock opened at C$47.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$24.55 and a 12-month high of C$48.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.73.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.45, for a total value of C$384,500.00. In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.45, for a total value of C$384,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,230.85. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $125,445 and sold 68,400 shares valued at $2,728,875. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

