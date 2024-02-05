BMO Capital Markets Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$16.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cormark set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities set a C$16.75 price objective on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.97.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTL

Mullen Group Price Performance

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

TSE MTL opened at C$15.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$16.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.