Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider's stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.55.

NYSE:BSX opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.27. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,185 shares of company stock worth $2,493,967. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

