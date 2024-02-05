Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.00

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.89, with a volume of 1089063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.55.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,185 shares of company stock worth $2,493,967 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,534,969,000 after buying an additional 1,525,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,050,000 after buying an additional 982,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,641,000 after buying an additional 2,336,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,613,000 after acquiring an additional 718,985 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.