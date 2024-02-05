Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.55.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,967 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

