Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.55.

NYSE:BSX opened at $64.37 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

