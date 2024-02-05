BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Volume Increase

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 34,982 shares.The stock last traded at $4.93 and had previously closed at $5.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 3.0 %
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LND. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period.
About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.
