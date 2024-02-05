BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Volume Increase

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 34,982 shares.The stock last traded at $4.93 and had previously closed at $5.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LND

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $502.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LND. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

(Get Free Report)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.