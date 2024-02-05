BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 34,982 shares.The stock last traded at $4.93 and had previously closed at $5.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 588,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

(Get Free Report)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.