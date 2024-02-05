BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,122 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,162,000 after acquiring an additional 147,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,179 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,713,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,324,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSIG traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,151. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $857.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 400.00%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

