Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Brinker International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.77.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of EAT stock opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. Brinker International has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $46.11.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,694,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,472,000 after purchasing an additional 54,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,818 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,246,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

