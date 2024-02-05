Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Reduced by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 7.0% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,060,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,752,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.