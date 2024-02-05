Brokerages Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Price Target at GBX 3,057.50

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,057.50 ($38.87).

A number of research firms have commented on EXPN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($31.15) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($47.04) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.61) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,303 ($41.99) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,754.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,144.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,896.46. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,366 ($30.08) and a one year high of GBX 3,370 ($42.84).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In other Experian news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.58), for a total transaction of £7,219,218.72 ($9,177,750.72). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

