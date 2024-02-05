Brokerages Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Price Target at GBX 3,057.50

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,057.50 ($38.87).
A number of research firms have commented on EXPN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($31.15) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($47.04) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.61) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Experian
Experian Stock Performance
Experian Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Experian
In other Experian news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.58), for a total transaction of £7,219,218.72 ($9,177,750.72). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.