Brokerages Set Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Target Price at $13.80

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUSN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $12.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $767.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.