Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Target Price at $41.25

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:GFL opened at $35.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -11.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,545,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,141,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,543,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,811,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

