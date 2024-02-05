Brokerages Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) PT at $422.14

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.14.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $395.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.85. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $277.90 and a fifty-two week high of $457.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.