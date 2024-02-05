Brokerages Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) PT at $199.50

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.71.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $193.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,873,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,245,000 after acquiring an additional 453,081 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,223,000 after acquiring an additional 61,408 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,278,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

