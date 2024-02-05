Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -4.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Shares of BBU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.84. 48,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,465. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,396 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,650,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 114,754 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

