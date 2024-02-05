Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 15,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 14,643 shares.The stock last traded at $22.81 and had previously closed at $23.06.

The business services provider reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBU. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,975,000 after purchasing an additional 686,614 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 304,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

