Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 57.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of BN stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 823,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,518. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,289.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,349,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

