Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $46.25 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.60.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.1 %

BN stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,305.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -933.33%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BN. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

