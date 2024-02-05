Bumble Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 19,578 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 224% compared to the average volume of 6,042 put options.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bumble by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,030,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,306,000 after acquiring an additional 923,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,921,000 after buying an additional 297,286 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bumble by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,303,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,895,000 after buying an additional 347,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,799,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,755,000 after acquiring an additional 960,852 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,475,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,536,000 after acquiring an additional 319,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Stock Down 2.4 %

BMBL traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $13.38. 663,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,954. Bumble has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

