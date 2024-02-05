Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.22.

NYSE:BG opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.44. Bunge Global has a twelve month low of $87.86 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 174.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

