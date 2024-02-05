Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,989.17 ($38.00).

A number of analysts have commented on BNZL shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.05) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 3,208 ($40.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,212.41, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,150.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,966.71. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,680 ($34.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,268 ($41.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

